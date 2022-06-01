BHU to Offer UG, PG Students Internship With Japanese Company

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Japanese retail group, Fast Retailing to provide BHU students internship opportunities in India and Japan, through the Japanese Business Culture Program, Global Management Program and Internship Opportunity at UNIQLO India.

As part of this three-year cooperation, selected undergraduate and postgraduate BHU students (around 30-100 of them) would be exposed to UNIQLO business model, Japanese culture, language and society. Under the initiative online classes will also be taken by UNIQLO and partner universities in Japan like Waseda University, Kyoto University, Tokyo University of Foreign Languages. On completion of the program, students shall be provided Certificates from these universities.

“Under the Global Management Program, three BHU students (UG and PG) will have the opportunity of business sessions with global market specialists in order to know more about world industry and business. The five-day session will take place in Japan for which all expenses that include travel, lodging, boarding etc. would be carried by UNIQLO. Selection of students for these sessions has already been made,” informed the institute in its press release.

Talking about the internship, the institute claimed that BHU students will also have an internship opportunity with UNIQLO India. Five selected students (UG and PG) will be able to pursue a one-month internship at New Delhi or any other UNIQLO location in India. This will be a sponsored internship for which students will be paid a stipend and provided certificates.

Prof. N. V. Chalapathi Rao, Coordinator, International Collaborations, BHU, said that MoU is in line with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain’s call to make available more educational and professional opportunities for students. On behalf of BHU, Registrar, Prof. A. K. Singh signed the MoU, while Noriaki Koyama, Group Senior Executive Officer, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. signed digitally from Japan.

