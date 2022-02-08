BHU to Operate with 100% Staff Capacity from February 9

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released a notification on Monday stating that it will operate the university with full staff capacity. Due to COVID-19, the university was opened through a roster system. In the notification issued by the Assistant Registrar (General Administration), Ashok Kumar Sharma, the instructions have been issued to call all staff members in all departments from February 9, Wednesday. However, a decision on conducting the classes has not been taken yet.

The official handle of BHU has shared the notification on Twitter announcing that every teaching and non-teaching staff has to report to the university in full capacity and they must follow all COVID appropriate guidelines.

Earlier, the university was operating only with 50 percent of staff coming to the office and the remaining 50 percent working-from-home. This was the case for all departments, offices and faculties. Now, as per the new notice, all the teachers, officers and employees have been asked to give 100 percent attendance at their workplace as before.

Rajesh Singh, the public relations officer of BHU, has said that the concerned head of departments and in-charges have been instructed to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols even after all the members start working from the office. However, he also stated that the decision on the conduct of offline classes is still pending. After the higher authorities will release any order, a decision will be taken soon on commencement of classes as well.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges from February 7. According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Avneesh Awasthi, schools have been asked to operate in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. As stated in the order, schools and colleges, at the time of reopening, must ensure that everyone should follow the COVID SOP - social distancing and wearing of face mask. Schools, colleges were earlier directed to remain close till February 6.

