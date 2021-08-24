BHU to Resume Physical Classes for Final-Year UG, PG Students from September 1

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is scheduled to resume physical classes for the final year students from September 1. The classes will not be entirely offline but in the hybrid mode classes, that is, a combination of online and offline classes. These classes will be held for the final year students of both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

As a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, the students will be staying in single-occupancy hostel rooms. Further, to make sure that the chances of the spread of the virus are minimal both teaching and non-teaching staff of the varsity will follow all protocols against COVID-19. Usage of masks, sanitisers, frequent hand washing has been advised to everyone for their own benefit.

The decision to reopen the university campus and hostels for final year students was taken in a meeting headed by the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University. The university had suspended physical classes in April this year due to the pandemic situation. As a result, the students had emptied the hostels and had gone back home.

BHU had conducted online, open-book exams as well. In this exam, the student had the option to refer to their test book while writing the paper from the comfort of their home.

Many other colleges are also following this in different parts of the country. However, all institutions that are beginning to open have informed both students and staff to follow all precautionary measures against coronavirus without fail.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government is also planning to open colleges from September 1. The Rajasthan government has plans to resume university classes from the same date. Colleges and universities have also started the admission process for the new academic year.

