BHU UET Results 2020 to be Announced Today at 8 pm; How to Check Online

The Banaras Hindu University is going to declare the results of UET 2020 for various courses at 8 pm on Monday. Earlier, the university had announced UET 2020 results for the majority of courses and programmes on September 30. The results for the remaining courses will be declared today. The courses for which results are pending are B.Com (Hons.) / B.Com (Hons.) Financial Market Management B.Sc (Hons.) Maths Group, B.Sc (Hons.) Biology Group, B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.A. (Hons.) Arts/Social Sciences, and B.Sc. Ag. (Hons.)

Steps to check the BHU UET Results 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at bhuonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says “BHU UET Results 2020” available on the landing page

Step 3: Enter the roll number / application number and the date of birth in the fields provided

Step 4: Click on the “Search” button

Step 6: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and save as PDF. Take a print out for future reference

The BHU UET 2020 entrance exam was conducted by the University for admissions into various courses. The first phase of the exam was conducted from August 24 to August 31, while the second phase was conducted between September 9 and 14, 2020. The BHU UET counselling process for admission to various courses is scheduled to begin from October 10, 2020.

This year, the entrance exams were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted the education sector as well. Even in most of those colleges where admissions have been done, regular offline classes are not being conducted and teachers and students have taken to virtual classes. Even seminars and workshops are being done online using various tools.