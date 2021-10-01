BHUET 2021 Revised Schedule for BSc, B.Ed Admissions Out, Exam On October 6

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised schedule for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021. The undergraduate entrance exams for agriculture, BEd mathematics, and statistics, BEd special education mathematics, humanities, social Sciences, humanities will be conducted on October 6.

Earlier, these exams were scheduled to be conducted on September 29 and October 3. The BHUET for BSc agriculture will be held on October 6 from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM. In BHUET for BEd mathematics will be held from 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM and BHUET for BEd special education mathematics, humanities and social sciences, social sciences, and humanities will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM.

The exam schedule have been revised after considering the requests received from the candidates as the dates were clashing with some of the major national-level entrance exams.

BHUET 2021 admit cards for the rescheduled papers will be released soon on the official website. Those who have applied for admission to the abovementioned courses can view/download the hall ticket by using their registered login credentials.

The BHUET 2021 admit card would carry important details like the time and venue of the exam, reporting time, candidates’ personal detail and the mandatory exam-related guidelines. The examinees must go through the details mentioned on the BHUET 2021 carefully and ensure that they are correctly mentioned.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details printed on the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in. Applicants must keep a check on BHUET 2021 official website to stay updated.

