BHUET Answer Key Released, Check Steps to Raise Objections

The provisional answer key of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in. The exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes were held on September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 in a computer-based test (CBT), hybrid (tablets), and OMR-based mode.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer let if any by November 5 up to 7 pm by paying Rs 200. “The candidates, who do not agree with the answer key of any question, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only), per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 03 November 2021 to 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm)," NTA wrote on its official website.

BHUET 2021 Provisional Answer Key: How to raise objection

Step 1. Go to the website of BHUET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘Answer Key Challenge for BHU Entrance Test – 2021’

Step 3. Log in using your application number and date of birth. Enter security pin

Step 4. To view the answer key, click on ‘View Question Paper’

Step 5. For OMR based exam, click ‘View OMR’

Step 6. To challenge answer key, click on ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’

Step 7. To challenge OMR, click ‘View & Challenge OMR’

Step 8. Select question

Step 9. Click on the ‘Correct Option’ link next to the question

Step 10. Save and submit. Upload supporting documents

Step 11. Pay fees

Step 12. Download and save the form for further use

The payment of the processing fee must be made online mode by November 5 up to 11.50 pm. The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts of BHU. Only if the objections raised by the candidates are found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and on the basis of that, the final answer key and the result will be prepared.

