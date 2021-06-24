Prepare Evaluation Scheme in 10 Days, Result by July 31: SC to State Boards

Supreme Court of India has asked state boards to finalize their evaluation schemes for classes 10 and 12 students within 10 days and declare the results based on the special criteria by July 31. The bench of justice AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari have issued a general order asking all state boards to come up with their plans to evaluate students as most of the states have decided to cancel their class 10 and 12 board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order came while the SC was hearing a plea seeking cancelation of all state board exams and a uniform assessment policy for all state boards across the country. The plea was filed by advocate and child rights activist Anubha Sahai.

SC has refused to give a common assessment model to all boards stating that each board is different. The apex court has, however, demanded the state boards to come up with their evaluation plans within 10 days. Earlier when the SC had asked CBSE and CISCE had asked to announce their evaluation criteria, the Court had given them around two weeks’ time.

While most of the boards including UP Board, Rajasthan, West Bengal among others have already announced their evaluation criteria, some boards like MPBSE have canceled their exams but are yet to announce the formula to evaluate students.

Further, several boards including Andhra, Karnataka have decided to go ahead with the board exams. In the hearing today, SC had pulled up the Andhra Pradesh government on being adamant about holding the exams. The SC told the state, “will hold you responsible, if there is a single casualty". The court had earlier given the AP govt two days’ time to finalize its stand on board exams. The state has postponed board exams but bot announced the dates yet, however, it said that it is “keen" on holding board exams in July.

Likewise, Karnataka too has said that it will hold board exams for class 10 or Karnataka SSLC exams in July. The state education minister had explained that students who are currently enrolled in SSLC were promoted to matric from class 9 without exams and hence an assessment is needed this year. Karnataka has cancelled their PUC second or class 12 exams.

Kerala has already conducted its class 12 exams but wants to hold exams for plus one or class 11 students claiming that class 11 score is also crucial for admission to colleges.

