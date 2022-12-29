BIEAP Releases Inter Exam Schedule For First And Second Year, to Start From Mar 15

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), on December 26, announced the schedule of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) for the first and second year students. According to the schedule, the theory test of the IPE for first-year students will begin on March 15 and go on till April 3. The examination will begin on March 16 and end on April 4 for second-year students.

The practical exams for general and vocational intermediate courses will take place from April 15 to 24 and April 30 to May 10 in two sessions. While the dates of the IPE exams for first and second year will also apply to vocational courses examination, the timetable for that will be released separately at an unspecified date.

Also read| JEE Main Aspirants Demand Relaxation of 75% Eligibility Score, Exam Postponement, File Plea in Bombay HC

All exams will take place between 9 am to 12 pm. The only two exceptions are for the ethics and human values examination which will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on February 22, and the environmental education examination which will also take place from 10 am to 1 pm on February 24.

The notification is addressed to all the principals of junior colleges and composite colleges in the state that are offering intermediate courses. They have been instructed to give wide publicity to the schedule among students and staff members. Relevant authorities have also been instructed to put up the schedule on the notice board inside college premises.

Candidates can check the full schedule and download it from the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education- bie.ap.gov.in. The link for the notice can be found on the right side, under the “What’s New" section under the headline of “Time Table for First and Second Year Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) March 2023 - Reg."

Read all the Latest Education News here