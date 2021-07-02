Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: Apply for 8,853 Posts, Diploma Holders can Apply too

State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has notified the recruitment of auxiliary nurse-midwifery (ANM) on its official portal, statehealthsocietybihar.org. The online application process for ANM Recruitment 2021has been started from July 1and will conclude on July 21. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8,853 vacancies for the post of ANM under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Interested and eligible aspirants can apply online by visiting the official website of SHSB. Candidates will be shortlisted based on a computer-based written test of 100 marks.

Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Diploma in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognised training institute. Also, they should be registered with the ‘Bihar Nursing Registration Council’.

Age limit: For unreserved and EWS candidates, the maximum age limit is 37 years. while for female/ BC/ MBC (Male& Female), it is 40 years and for SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years.

Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment 2021: Application process

Keep a scanned copy of recent passport size photograph, signature, and educational documents handy before proceeding to SHSB ANM application form 2021. Here are the steps to apply for the same:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Bihar SHS at http://statehealthsocietybihar.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ANM recruitment under advt no.05/2021 under the what’s new section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on ‘apply online’ tab under “Advertisement for the post of ANM against Advt. No. 05/2021”

Step 4: Go for new registration and register yourself by entering a valid mobile number, email id, and other required details

Step 5: After the registration is done, save the login credentials and proceed for the SHSB ANM application form

Step 6: Fill in all the mandatory fields, upload documents and pay the application fee. Once submitted, download a copy of it for future reference

The SHSB ANM application fee is Rs 500.

Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 11,500.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here