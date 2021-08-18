Bihar to Offer Rs 1 Lakh Cash Prize to Girls Preparing for UPSC, BPSC Exams

The Bihar government, on Tuesday, announced cash incentives for female aspirants of Central and state government jobs. The Nitish Kumar-led government will provide financial help to the aspirants if they pass the preliminary examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission or Bihar Public Service Commission. The cash incentive will help the female aspirants to prepare for the main examination and interview.

An incentive of Rs 50,000 would be given to all female aspirants who qualify in the prelims of state civil services, and Rs 1 lakh will be given for qualify for central civil services exams, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced. He said that this decision made by his government will certainly encourage girls and women belonging to all castes in the state to prepare for civil services.

The Bihar Cabinet, on Tuesday, cleared the proposal in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This decision was one of the 17 decisions taken by the cabinet during the meeting.

According to earlier provisions by the Bihar government, only the aspirants belonging to SC/ST, and backward classes were being given the incentives after clearing prelims examination of UPSC and BPSC. Now, the government has extended the incentive to all the female aspirants to encourage them to prepare for government jobs.

Under the incentive scheme, being run by the Bihar government for the past many years, the government provides Rs 50,000 to all those candidates who clear preliminary exams of BPSC, and Rs 1 lakh to all the aspirants who pass UPSC prelim exams.

The decision to provide financial incentives to female aspirants was taken two days after CM Kumar made the announcement while giving a speech after hoisting the Tricolour at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Independence Day.

