Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020: Online Application for 4,638 Posts Ends Today; Apply at bsusc.bihar.gov.in

The online registration for recruitment of Assistant Professors in various universities of Bihar is going to close today. Those who want to apply for the post of Assistant Professor have to go to the official website of the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) at bsusc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates are also required to send a downloaded hard copy of the online application along with the photocopies of all the requisite documents, duly self-attested, to the commission's office via registered or speed post. The downloaded form and documents should reach the BSUSC’s office by December 30.

How to fill online application form

Step 1: Log on to bsusc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on apply online option on the top corner of the homepage

Step 3: Fill required details and upload a photograph

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Download and take printout of the filled application form

The application fee for those belonging to unreserved category is Rs 300. Candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category will be charged Rs 75. Women candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar and Persons with Disability will have to pay Rs 75 as application fee. Rest all the candidates will be charged Rs 300 as application fee. Candidates can deposit application fee through credit or debit card, net banking or UPI.

The BSUSC is holding the recruitment drive for filling up 4,638 posts of Assistant Professor. Those who get shortlisted will be posted in any one of the 13 universities having vacancies. The recruitment is being done for 52 subjects including English, Hindi, Urdu, Mithali, History, Politics, Civics, Geography, among others.

To be eligible for the post Assistant Professor, candidates should not be more than 55 years of age. The cut-off date for the maximum age limit is January 1, 2020.

During the selection process, candidates will be allotted marks on the basis of educational qualification and interview. The Commission will allot marks out of 100 for educational qualification and interview will be of 15 marks. Final merit list will be prepared based on the total marks scored in educational qualification and interview.