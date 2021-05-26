Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Application Deadline Extended till June 5, Check Exam Details Here

The application deadline for the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 entrance exam has been extended up to June 5. Earlier, the last date for submitting the online application was May 25. The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), which is the nodal university for holding the Bihar Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Common Entrance Test (CET 2021) released the revised notification on its official website. According to the latest notification, the exam dates too have been changed. The entrance exam for admission to B.Ed courses in Bihar-based colleges is proposed to be held on July 11 instead of June 15. The decision has been taken in view of situations caused by Covid-19.

According to the revised schedule, the candidates who miss the June 5 deadline will also be allowed to apply for the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 exam from June 6 to 8. However, such candidates have to pay the late fee charges along with the prescribed application fee.

Following registration, the candidates can edit their application till June 9 and June 10 will be the last date for making the payment of the application fee. The admit card for the entrance examination will be issued to candidates from July 1. This is the second time when LNMU revised the schedule for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 : Eligibility

To apply for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021, the candidates should have at least 50 per cent marks either in the bachelor’s degree (10+2+3) and/or master’s degree in humanity, science, social science, commerce or bachelors in engineering, technology with specialization in mathematics and science with at least 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto.

In order to clear the exam, the candidates have to secure at least 35 per cent marks. However, the minimum qualifying marks are 30 per cent for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. Those who will be able to Bihar B.Ed CET 2021, will become eligible to seek admission to B.Ed courses in various colleges across Bihar.

