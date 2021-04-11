Bihar BEd CET 2021 Applications Begin, Exam on May 30

The Bihar Combined Entrance Test for BEd 2021 will be held on May 30. This year, the exam is being conducted by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwarangar, Darbanga. The application process for Bihar CET-BEd 2021 has begun today and will remain open till May 7. Candidates can submit the online form with a late fee from May 8 to 10. A window to edit the online form will also be given to candidates from May 11 to 12.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to BEd courses in college across Bihar. To pass the entrance exam, candidates need to obtain at least 35 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum qualifying marks are 30 per cent. The BEd CET 2021 has 120 objective-type questions each carrying one mark. It consists of General English/Sanskrit, Hindi for 15 marks each, logical and analytical reasoning and teaching-learning environment for 25 marks each, and general awareness for 40 marks.

Candidates with at least 50 per cent marks either in the bachelor’s degree (10+2+3) and/or master’s degree in science, social science, humanity, commerce or Bachelors in engineering, technology with specialization in science and mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto are eligible to appear in the admission test for the B. Ed. programme

Step 1: Visit the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply for entrance’ exam link

Step 3: Click on ‘registration for new user account’

Step 4: Create new account using credentials

Step 5: Fill the application form, uload certificates

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. For EBS, BC, EWS, and divyang candidates the fee is Rs 750. For candidates belonging to SC, ST category the fee is Rs 500. Women candidates from all categories will have to pay Rs 750.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here