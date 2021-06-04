Bihar BEd-CET 2021 Applications Closing Soon, Here's How to Apply

Bihar BEd CET 2021: The Bihar Combined Entrance Test for BEd 2021 is scheduled for July 11 and the last date to apply for the exam is Saturday, June 5. Those who are eligible and interested in giving the test can apply at the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. This year Bihar CET-BEd 2021 is being conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga.

Candidates who miss the June 5 deadline can apply between June 6 and June 8 after paying late fees. The last date for making any changes in the application form and for paying the fees is June 9 and June 10. The admit card for Bihar CET-BEd 2021 will be issued on July 1.

The candidates who clear this exam can take admission in BEd courses across Bihar. For passing the exam a person will need to manage a minimum of 35 per cent marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will need 30 per cent marks.

Bihar BEd CET 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the ‘Apply for entrance’ hyperlink, click it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on ‘registration for new user account’

Step 4: After creating the account you will need to login into the portal and click on the application form link

Step 5: Enter all details asked and upload relevant documents

Step 6: Hit the submit button after paying

Step 7: Take a screenshot and a printout of the page

Bihar BEd CET 2021: Fee

The cost of one application form is Rs 1000 for the General category while for those belonging to SC/ST category it is Rs 500. Those belonging to EBC / BC / EWS / Women / Divyang category will have to pay Rs 750 for the form.

Bihar BEd CET 2021: Exam Pattern

The Bihar BEd CET 2021 exam will include 120 objective-type questions. Each question will carry one mark. The paper will be divided into different sections such as General Awareness, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Teaching-learning Environment, and General English/Sanskrit, Hindi. The General Awareness section will carry 40 marks, the Language section will be for 15 marks. Both Logical and Analytical Reasoning and Teaching-learning Environment sections will carry 25 marks each.

