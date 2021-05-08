Bihar BEd CET 2021 Registrations Deadline Extended, Exam on June 15

The last date to apply for the BEd entrance exam - Bihar BEd CET 2021 has been extended and exam dates too have been changed. The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), the nodal university for conducting the Bihar Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Common Entrance Test (CET 2021) has released the revised notification for the examination on its official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. According to the updated notification, the candidates can register themselves for the entrance examination till May 25. Earlier, the last date to apply online for the examination was May 7.

The entrance exam for admission to BEd courses in Bihar-based colleges will now be held on June 15. The exam date has been deferred due to the COVID-19. The decision was taken after a meeting with the advisory committee on Friday (May 7).

As per the revised schedule, the candidates can also apply for the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2021 exam from May 26 to 28, 2021 but they have to pay the late fee charges along with the prescribed application fee. The candidates after doing their registration can edit their application from May 29 to May 30. The university has fixed May 30 as the last date for making the payment of the application fee.

The admit card for the entrance examination will be issued to candidates from June 11. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 30 and now it will be held on June 15.

After clearing Bihar B.Ed CET 2021, a candidate will become eligible to seek admission to BEd courses in various college in Bihar.

Bihar CET-BEd 2021​: Eligibility

To appear in the admission test for the B. Ed. Programme, the candidates should have at least 50 per cent marks either in the bachelor’s degree (10+2+3) and/or master’s degree in science, social science, humanity, commerce or bachelors in engineering, technology with specialization in mathematics and science with 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto.

Bihar CET-BEd 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on ‘Apply for entrance’

Step 3: Register yourself by Clicking on ‘registration for new user account’

Step 4: Create a new account using credentials

Step 5: Fill the application form, upload certificates

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee and submit

To clear the exam, the candidates need to obtain at least 35 per cent marks. However, for candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum qualifying marks are 30 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here