Bihar BEd CET 2022 Exam Dates Out, Applications to Begin from April 25

Bihar Bachelor of Education (BEd) Combined Entrance Test (CET) notification has been released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The applications will begin from April 25 and will continue till May 17. Interested candidates will, however, be allowed to apply up after April 17 and up till May 25 with a late fee. The entrance exam will be held on June 23.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to BEd Bihar B.Ed. CET 2021 is conducted According to reports, around 1,36,771 students had applied for the exam last year. Admission will be done in 340 BEd colleges through combined examination.

Also read| No CBT 2 for Group D, Revised Result for NTP as Railways Agree to Students’ Demands

Bihar BEd CET 2022: Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

Candidates who have cleared graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and/or master’s degree in science, social science, humanity, commerce or BTech are eligible to apply for the BEd programme. For the Shiksha Shastri programme, candidates must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks either in bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit and/or master’s degree in Sanskrit/Acharya with 50 per cent marks in traditional Sanskrit shastra or equivalent.

Bihar BEd CET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar BEd CET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill out the form with required credentials

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees. Submit

Step 7: Download and save the filled form for further use

Bihar BEd CET 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1000, EWS category and women candidates will have to pay Rs 750 while SC and ST will have to give Rs 500. The mode of submission of the application fee is online, the fee can be paid by using debit card, credit card or internet banking.

Read| Amazon Offers JEE Main, NEET Preparation Courses in ‘Hinglish’ for Classes 10, 11, 12 Students

Bihar BEd CET 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam is held in written mode. The duration of the exam is two hours and is being conducted in English and Hindi languages. The exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising 120 marks. Each question will hav one mark and there is no negative marking.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.