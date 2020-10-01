Bihar BEd CET lnmu Result 2020 to be Declared Shortly on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in
Reportedly, the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2020 will be announced on October 1 on the official website of the exam-conducting authority at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
Image for representation
The aspiring teachers waiting to know their fate in Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test 2020 will finally get some relief today. The Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test Result 2020 is expected to be declared shortly today. Reportedly, the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2020 will be announced on October 1 on the official website of the exam-conducting authority at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. Once the result is declared, students can visit the website to check their Bihar BEd CET lnmu 2020 marks and scorecard.
For the unversed, the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 was conducted on September 22. The exam was conducted late as it was postponed early because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 was conducted by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar in Darbhanga district. Two days after the exam, the university announced the provisional answer key for Bihar BEd CET 2020 on September 24.
Candidates were given time till September 27 to raise objections in the Bihar BEd CET 2020 Provisional Answer Key, if any. The candidates had to send their queries along with the correct answers and the explanation to the email address biharcetbed@gmail.com.
After the answers were locked, the university is all set to declare the Bihar BEd CET lnmu 2020 result today.
Bihar BEd CET lnmu Result 2020: How to check results
Step 1: Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar BEd CET 2020 result link
Step 3: A new page would appear on the display screen
Step 4: Enter your login credentials to check the result
Step 5: The Bihar BEd CET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the results and save a copy for future reference
This year, around one lakh students appeared for the Bihar BEd CET 2020 . The provisional answer key of the Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 exams is available on the official website for the students to verify their result.
