Bihar BEd CET Result 2020 Soon, Know How to Check

The result of Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 is expected to be declared by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, on September 30. Once declared, candidates who have appeared for the test can check their score at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

To check the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2020 results, candidates will be required to key in their examination roll number and password. The result will mention candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, marks, qualifying status, and the rank obtained.

Bihar BEd CET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website - bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions Bihar B.Ed. CET 2020 result

Step 3: Key in details such as roll number, date of birth and other login credentials

Step 4: Press the submit button

Step 5: Your Bihar B.Ed. CET scorecard and rank details will be displayed on the webpage

Step 6: Check your score and the rank obtained

Step 7: Save the result and take a print out

Candidates who will qualify the entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the Bihar B.Ed CET counseling round. The university will start the counseling process from October 3. Details, including timings and documents required for counseling, will be released by the varsity soon on its official website.

The Bihar B.Ed CET was conducted on September 22. More than 1 lakh students have appeared for the entrance exam. The Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 provisional answer key was released by the University on September 24. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections or challenge the answer in case of any dissatisfaction. The objection window was open on the official website until September 27.

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 result has been prepared after considering all the objections and challenges. The Bihar B.Ed CET is conducted for admission to various B.Ed. colleges across the state. A total of 15 universities participate in Bihar B.Ed CET.