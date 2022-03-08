Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know Marks Needed to Pass BSEB Matric, Inter

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the class 10 and 12 exam results by the last week of March. A total of nearly 29 lakh students had appeared for the offline board examinations conducted in February.

The evaluation process has started across various centres. As per the BSEB’s official schedule, the evaluation for the class 12 exam answer sheet was conducted between February 26 and will conclude today, March 8. For class 10, the evaluation process began on March 5 and is likely to conclude on March 15. More than 200 evaluation centres have been set up.

Prior to the official result, the board also published the answer key for the objective question of the board examination on its official portal. Students were given the option to raise objections to any of the answers in case they suspected any discrepancy. The final result will be declared before the results.

Advertisement

Bihar Board Passing Marks

A candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject to be declared passed in the BSEB board examination. Additionally, students also have to pass in the theory and practical papers separately in subjects that have practical aspects.

The Bihar Board class 12 results have shown positive signs in the past few years. Starting from a pass percentage of 79.76 in 2019, the BSEB class 12 results showed a success rate of 80.44 in 2020. Though the numbers dropped to 78.04 per cent last year, Bihar extended relaxation in marks, and students were later promoted.

From a pass percentage of a mere 44.56 per cent in 2016, the BSEB class 10 results have showcased drastic improvement to show a success rate of 78.71 per cent last year in 2021. Prior to this, the BSEB class 10 result recorded a success rate of 80.73 per cent and 80.59 per cent in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

BSEB conducted the Bihar board exam for class 10 offline between February 17 and 24 prior to which the exams for class 12 were held between February 1 and 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.