Bihar Board 10th Answer Key Released: How to Raise Objections

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the preliminary answer key for the matric or class 10 board examination2022 on its official website, bihardboardonline.gihar.gov.in. Students can download the answer key for the objective questions to estimate their performance in the exams.

If a student has an objection to any of the answers mentioned in the OMR sheet, they can raise it online by tomorrow, March 11 up till 5 pm. However, any concern or objection raised after the closure of the window will not be allowed by the board.

Bihar Board class 10 Answer Key 2022: How to check

Step 1: Log on to Bihar board’s official portal for objection to answer key, objection.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Matric Exam’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the student’s roll number, roll code, date of birth in the assigned space box before submitting your request.

Step 4: From the list of available subjects, select choose the subject whose answer key you wish to access.

Step 5: Save a copy of the PDF and tally the answers with your submissions.

Bihar Board class 10 Answer Key 2022: How to raise objection

If you think there is an error in any of the answers mentioned in the answer key, you can raise your objection by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Open the answer key by following all the steps mentioned above.

Step 2: Stay on the students’ dashboard and enter the subject name and set the number in the space given

Step 3: Now, select the question number.

Step 5: After this choose the correct as per your opinion and provide justification in the adjacent field.

Step 6: Click on the Save button to submit your objection request

The Bihar Board examinations for class 10 were conducted offline between February 17 and February 24. A total of 16 lakh students had registered for the exam. As per the new exam pattern introduced by BSEB this year, the question paper of each subject had a different section of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) or objective-type questions. The objective exam was taken on an OMR sheet separately and the answer sheet for the same has been released now.

