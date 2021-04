Bihar Board 10th Result: 13 Students in Merit List From Same School, Many Got Identical Marks

A total of 13 students of Jamui-based Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) have made it to the list of top 10 students in the Bihar Board Matric Result announced today. A total of 101 students have secured ranks in the top 10 and many of them have scored the same marks. Among three students who have topped the BSEB matric results 2020, two students - Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshni - are also from the same school - SAV, Jumai. This government-supported school has been called ‘topper factory’ for giving at least one topper every year. In the BSEB inter result announced earlier this year, one student - Kailash Kumar was also from SAV.

Since the 2016 BSEB topper scam, Bihar board toppers have always been under public scrutiny. In 2016, top rank holder Ruby Rai was arrested after failed to answer easy questions asked by media during an interview and later during interrogation, she revealed that her uncle helped her in clearing the board exam. After the scam, the board has been interviewing toppers and conducting their verification.

Rank 1: Pooja Kumari - Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jumai - 484 marks

Rank 1: Shubhadarshni - Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jumai - 484 marks

Rank 1: Sandeep Kumar - Baldeo High School Dinara, Rohtas - 488 marks

Rank 2: Dipali Alok - Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jumai - 483 marks

Rank 2: Amisha Kumari - High School Manikapur, Lakshisarai - 483 marks

Rank 2: Tannu Shree - Sri Ritlala High School Sakarauli, Begusarai - 483 marks

Rank 2: Pawan Kumar - Punyark Vidya Mandir H/S Pandarak, Patna - 483

Rank 2: Priyanka Kumari - High School Kara Abad, Aurangabad - 483 marks

Rank 2: Utkarsh Narayan Bharti - High School Daullu Bigha, Nalanda - 483 marks

Rank 2: Tanu Kumari - MLS Arya Kanya H/S Chapra, Saran - 483 marks

Rank 2: Avnish Kumar - RSAS High School, Ballia - 483 marks

Rank 3: Yaman Kumar - National High School Kishanganj - 481 marks

Rank 3: Divyam Kumar Choubey - Utkramit MS Harwadanga Dighalbank, Kishanganj - 481 makrs

Rank 3: Kashish Kriti - Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 481 marks

Rank 3: Sujata Kumari - Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - 481 marks

Rank 3: Manisha Kumari - SSRR High School Rajaura, Begusarai - 481 marks

Rank 3: Sagar Kumar - J High School Harigaon, Aurangaban - 481 marks

Rank 4: Pradeep Kumar - SPS High School Binodpur, Begusarai - 480 marks

Rank 4: Niranjan Kumar Singh - New Upgrade High SCH Sidhap Parsahi Ladania - 480 marks

Rank 4: Abhishek kumar - Catholic High School Arrah, Bhojpur - 480 marks

Rank 4: Kritika Kumari Sharma - Jaggu Lal Mehta H/S Kujapi Gaya - 480 makrs

Rank 4: Pushpanjali Kumari - Smt Rajbanshi Devi Girls HS Siwan - 480 marks

Bihar Board declared results for about 16.50 lakh students within 25 days. The Board claims 1.01 crore copies and 1.01 crore answer sheets were evaluated within 25 days. The board claims to have used tech-based initiatives for the same including installing a data unit, using computers, and uploading marks at the evaluation centre among others. Bihar Board claims that this is the fastest result in nine years. The board has been releasing results in June. The fastest so far was when the board had released the result on April 6 in 2019. This is the fastest result so far, as per the Board.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the result of Bihar Board 10th exams from its Patna-based headquarter. The Bihar Class 10 board result was announced by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary virtually. The pass percentage dropped at 78.17 per cent. The results are now available at official websites such as bsebssresult.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar have topped the BSEB Class 10 board exam this year by scoring 484 marks (96.80 per cent).

This year, a total of 16.5 lakh students had registered for BSEB Class 10 board exam, which were conducted from January 20 to February 24 in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic. Of these, 8.46 lakh were boys and 8.37 lakh were girls.