Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB 10th Results Likely to be Released Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the BSEB 10th results 2020 today. The Bihar Board Matric results will be declared by the BSEB on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board has completed the evaluation of Class 10 board exam answer sheets and may declare the BSEB 10th results by the end of May. There has been no official announcement on the date of the declaration of Bihar Board class 10 results by the BSEB. Therefore, matric students who had appeared for the Bihar Board BSEB 10th exam, must keep their admit cards ready beforehand for a hassle-free result-checking.

Bihar Board students can also check their class 10 results here by filling in their details below. The evaluation process was completed on May 14 and the evaluators have submitted the results to BSEB. The board has also almost completed the compilation process of scores and is presently preparing the list of toppers. Last week, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore confirmed that the evaluation process of the remaining answer scripts will be completed in the current week, after which, the post-evaluation process will commence.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to check

Once the results are declared, students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for BSEB 10th Result 2020, Bihar Board result 2020

Step 3: Tap on Bihar Matric Result 2020

Step 4: Key-in roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download Bihar 10th Result 2020

Students who have appeared for BSEB Matric Result 2020 can also check their result via SMS. To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, candidates will have to type BSEB10 -space- ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

For the 2019-20 academic session, around 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar class 10 board examination. The Bihar Board had conducted the examination from February 17 to February 24. Last year, the Bihar Board Result pass percentage was 80.73 per cent.

