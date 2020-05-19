Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | BSEB Class 10 Results Likely to be Out Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar Board Class 10 results 2020 is likely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today (May 19). The BSEB Matric results will be declared by the Bihar Board on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, there is no official confirmation on the date of the announcement for the class 10 matric results yet. But, students are advised to keep their admit cards handy for quick reference when the Bihar Board 10th results are released by the BSEB.

The Bihar Board completed the evaluation of Class 10 board exam answer sheets. Bihar Board students can also check their class 10 results here by filling in their details below. The evaluation process was completed on May 14 and the evaluators have submitted the results to BSEB.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to check

Once the results are declared, students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for BSEB 10th Result 2020, Bihar Board result 2020

Step 3: Tap on Bihar Matric Result 2020

Step 4: Key-in roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download Bihar 10th Result 2020

The Bihar board has also almost completed the compilation process of scores and is presently preparing the list of toppers. Last week, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore confirmed that the evaluation process of the remaining answer scripts will be completed in the current week, after which, the post-evaluation process will commence.

