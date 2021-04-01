Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Likely to Declare Matric Result by April 6

Bihar Board is gearing up to release the matriculation exam result 2021 as soon as possible. The evaluation process has already been wrapped and a team of board officials will start the topper verification from April 2. The physical verification of BSEB Class 10 toppers will be conducted at the Board’s office.

The topers will be interviewed by the experts and their handwriting will also be matched with their answer sheets in the verification process. The answer sheets of the toppers will be brought to the board’s office by April 2. The result is expected to be declared by April 6.

The top 20 students of the state will be called for the interview and verification. Once the verification is done, the marks of practical exams, as well as theory exam, will be tabulated in a computerized way. As per the reports, the marks of practical exams have already been submitted by the respective schools.

Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebonline.in biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the ‘Results’ tab and go for BSEB class 10 resultsEnter the roll number, roll code and other required detailsThe Bihar Board class 10 result 2021 will be displayedTake a printout of the same for future reference

Bihar has become the first state to conduct the board exams amid Covid-19. The BSEB matric exam was conducted from February 17 to 24 at 1525 examination centres across the state. This year, the board officials have taken extra care to avoid any unfair means during the assessment. They have been also maintaining strict guidelines while preparing the result.