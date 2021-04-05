Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric Result Declared, Over 78% Students Pass

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the result of Bihar Board 10th exams from its Patna-based headquarter. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board did not held any press conference. The result was announced by state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. As per the board, 78.17 per cent students have passed the Bihar Board 10th exam this year.

The results are now available at official websites such as biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, and news18.com. However, the websites continue to crash due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement.

Besides online, students can also check their Bihar Board results via SMS mode. Students have to type ‘BSEB’, add space and type your roll number and send this message to 56263. They will receive results in form of a reply. In the BSEB 10th result 2020, the pass percentage had fallen slightly. As many as 80.53 per cent of the 14,94,071 students who took BSEB matric exams in 2020 passed it. The pass percentage was 80.73 in 2019, 68.89 in 2018 and 50.12 in 2017.

Over 17 lakh students had registered to appear for BSEB Matric exams this year held across 1525 centres. Out of the total candidates, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

The pass percentage of students clearing the Bihar Board matric exam has been increasing since 2015. This year, however, the entire academic session was held online which can affect the results. Bihar Board is the first among state and central education boards to have not only conduct the exams but also declare the results. BSEB has already released the result of the intermediate or class 12 exams.

To pass the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent aggregate marks in each subject as well as aggregate. For subjects having both theory and practical parts, students will have to clear both sections. In Bihar Board 10th result 2020, 80.59 per cent of students who appeared for the exams passed it. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 80.73. In 2018 as many as 68.89 per cent of students passed while in 2017 and 2016, the pass percentage was 50.12 per cent and 47.15 per cent.