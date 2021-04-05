Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Declared: Marks Needed to Pass BSEB Matric, Past Years Toppers' Score

The Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday released the BSEB matric results at 3:30 pm. Over 17 lakh students had registered to appear for BSEB Matric exams this year held across 1,525 centres. Out of the total candidates, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys. Students are advised to verify their name, roll number, subject names, as well as a total of marks. In case a student is not happy with the marks given by the board and thinks there is a discrepancy, they can apply for re-evaluation. Currently, the re-evaluation process is on for the BSEB inter results. Students can also appear for special exams or compartmental exams to improve their score

Last year, a total of 14,94,071 students had taken the Bihar Board Class 10 exam and nearly 80.59 per cent of the students passed it. This was a slight dip from 80.73 per cent. In Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 declared earlier, the pass percentage dropped from 80.44 per cent in 2020 to 78.04 per cent this year. Stream-wise, 91.48 per cent passed in commerce followed arts in which 77.9 per cent of students passed, and 76.28 in the science stream.

Students will required their admit card or hall ticket while checking the result. Students also need to check that the mark sheet or score card has the same roll number and other details match as that on the admit card.

Candidates will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate marks in order to get a pass certificate from the BSEB. They will also need to secure the minimum passing marks in each subject. Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects can improve their score by taking the compartmental exam. However, those who will be failed in more than two papers will have to repeat the year.

Students can also apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets in case if they are not satisfied with their scores and believe they should have scored better than they are marked.

In the Bihar Board, the result declaration time was 3 pm, however, the link to check result was not visible till 4 pm.

Results will be available at official websites, biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, and news18.com.

In Bihar Board class 10 result 2020, a total of 4,03,392 students had secured first division while 5,24,217 had obtained second division. Himanshu Raj from Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas, had topped the BSEB matric exam 2020 with 96.20 per cent marks. He had scored 481 out of 500 in the examination.

In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 80.73. Sawan Raj Bharti from Rajaun village in Banka district had topped with 97.2 per cent marks or 486 marks out of 500 marks.

In 2018, 68.89 per cent of students passed Bihar Board 10th exam, a huge jump from 50.12 per cent in 2017 and 47.15 per cent in 2016. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have not been able to attend physical classes and unlike other boards, BSEB has held exams as per schedule. This might affect the pass percentage this year. In Bihar Board Intermediate result too the pass percentage had dropped.