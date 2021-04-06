Over 1 Crore Answersheets Evaluated in 25 Days: Here's How BSEB Declared Fastest Results

Bihar Board has become the first job to declare results for the class 10 and 12 exams. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has declared the result for over 16.5 lakh students in 25 days. This is not only the fastest result for the year but Board has also crossed its record of over nine years. Usually, BSEB announces the result by June. The last time board announced the result was in 2019 when it released the result on April 6, this time the result has been announced on April 5 despite the pandemic-led restrictions.

The Board claims to have evaluated 1.01 crore copies of answer booklets and 1.01 OMR sheets within 25 days. The board claims to have used tech-based initiatives for the same including installing a data unit, using a computer, and uploading marks at the evaluation centre among others.

Pre-printed copies and pre-printed OMR sheets with barcode and photographs of the student made uploading marks easier and error-free as evaluator could go and scan copies at evaluation centres to upload marks, as per the board. The board claims that anti-cheating measures and the use of technology are making Bihar Board’s examination system “best in the country".

For intermediate results too, the board has checked over 71.59 lakh answer booklets and OMR sheets within 41 days. The board conducts half of the exams in OMR sheets as 50% of questions asked in the exams had gone MCQ-based from last year.

While the rest is the fastest, it is not the best in terms of academics. The pass percentage is at a three-year low for Bihar Board matric results. As many as 78.17 per cent of students who took the exams have passed it. Its a drop from 80.59 in 2020 and 80.73 per cent in 2019.

The number of students getting first division has increased. Over 4.13 lakh have passed the Bihar Board matric exam in the first division this is up from 4.03 lakh last year.

Bihar Board will give Rs 1 lakh, a laptop, and kindle-e-book to the top rank holder. The first rank is jointly shared by three students. The second rank holder will get Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a kindle-e-book-reader, and the third rank holder will get Rs 50,000 and a laptop, each. Students who have obtained rank between 4 and 10th spot will get Rs 10,000 each.

Further, 101 students made it to the list of top 10, with many students having scored similar marks. Even at the top rank, Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar have obatined the top rank by scoring 484 marks out of 500. Nine out of top 10 students including the topper Sawan Raj Bharti are from the same school — Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui in 2019. The highest marks scored every in class 10 in Bihar Board so far is also from SAV. From 2017 to 2019, toppers were from Simultala. While the school could not give topper in 2020, three of top 10 students were from the school.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Minister of Education Department, Bihar Govt announced the result from Patna-based Bihar State Education Department office. Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department was also present on the occasion along with BSEB chairperson Anand Kishore. Due to the pandemic, the board will not hold any press conference this year. Once the minister declares the result, it will be available at official websites including news18.com.

This year, half of the exam was held in MCQ-based OMR sheets. Further, the board had also offered 100% choice or alternative for every question asked as relaxation to students because of the pandemic. Despite relaxations, the pass percentage can be affected due to pandemic-led school shutdown.

This year, BSEB class 10 Social Science exam held on February 19 was canceled as the question paper was found floating on social media platforms before the exam. The exam was then reconducted. BSEB had used jammers CCTVs, and videography to ensure no cheating. Further, section 144 was imposed in areas near the Bihar board exam centres.

The BSEB matric exam will be continued till February 24, and a total of 1,525 exam centres are arranged across 38 districts in the state. Of the total students who registered to appear for Bihar Board matric exams, as many as 8,46,663 were boys while 8,37,803 girl students had registered.