BSEB 10th Result 2021 Date: Bihar Board Matric Results Likely to be Delayed by a Week

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna was expected to release the matric result 2021 by the first week of April, however, the result is expected to be delayed by a week due to the Holi festival. The evaluation of answer sheets has already been wrapped up but the verification of toppers is underway. The Bihar Board 10th exams were conducted between February 17 to 24.

Earlier sources at the Board had informed that the result can be expected by April 5, however, now it is expected to be delayed by a week and hence can be expected anytime around April 12.

Over 16.84 lakh candidates had registered for BSEB Class 10 board exams. Out of the total students, 8,37,803 were girls, and 8,46,663 were boys. Once declared, the BSEB class 10 results will be available at the official websites – onlinebseb.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by using their roll number.

The Bihar Board class 10 exams were held at 1525 centres across 38 districts. The exam was held in tight security as the centres were equipped with CCTV cameras. The board even imposed section 144 within a 100-metre radius of the exam centre. The answer sheets of the BSEB matric exam were also provided with candidates’ photos and barcodes. A total of 10 sets of question papers were prepared to avoid any misconduct during the exam, as per the board.

Despite the security provisions, the question paper of class 10 social science was found floating on WhatsApp. The social science paper which was slated to be held on February 19 was canceled and re-conducted on March 8.

Meanwhile, BSEB has become the first board to have declared the results declared the class 12 result on March 26 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. A total of 13.65 lakh students had appeared for the exam out of which 78.04 per cent have cleared it.