Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Pass Percentage at Three-Year-Low, 101 Students in Top 10

Bihar Board on Monday announced the BSEB Class 10 exams and become the first board to do so. However, this year, the result is at a three-year low. This could be seen as a result of schools shutdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 78.17 per cent of students have passed the exams. The pass percentage was 80.73 per cent in 2019, 80.59 per cent in 2020 and 78.17 per cent in 2021. So far, no state board, except Bihar, has conducted exams due to coronavirus crisis.

This year, top rank is jointly bagged by three students - Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar. All three have obtained 96.80 per cent marks or 484 out of 500. Marks obtained by toppers is not only more than all the students this year but also higher than last year’s topper Himanshu Raj who obtained 96.20 per cent marks.

A total of 101 students made it to the list of top 10, with many students having scored similar marks.

Of the 16.84 lakh students who registered, a total of 16.54 students had appeared for the exams. As many as 4,13,087 students have secured rank in the first division followed by 5,00,615 lakh in the second and 3,78,980 students in the third division. A total of 12,93,064 candidates have passed the exams.

The board exams students usually receive their mark sheet from their respective schools, however, due to the school closure, the print out of online result will act as provisional marksheet. Students need to check the details including their roll number, personal details, subject-wise marks, and their total marks. It would also mention the qualifying status of the students.

According to BSEB, more than 16.8 lakh students had registered for the Bihar board Class 10 exam this year. As many as 8,46,663 boys registered for the exams while 8,37,803 girls also registered.