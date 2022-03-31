Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric Marksheet, Merit List at onlinebseb.in

For students who do not have internet service, Bihar Board has enabled results via SMS as well. To get your marks on your mobile as a text message, students need to follow these steps –

Step 1: Type “BIHAR10” as well as your BSEB registration number/roll number

Step 2: Send the message to 56263

Step 3: The Bihar Inter result 2022 will appear on your mobile phone

Step 4: Check and save a copy of the result.