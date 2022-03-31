Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Didn't Score Well? Here Are Your Options

After several delays, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally announced the class 10 or matric board exam results 2022, today on March 31. The results were declared after a press conference at Bihar Board’s headquarters in Patna and made available to the students online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. However, for students who are not satisfied with their results or have not been able to clear their exam this year, there is nothing to worry about. Here are the options that you can check out.

Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022: Revaluation of Results

Students who are not satisfied with their BSEB Matric result 2022 and think they should have received more marks can apply for revaluation of their answer scripts.

The Bihar Board will begin the application process for revaluation process soon, however, the exact date is yet to be notified. Student will be able to submit their request along with a fee of Rs 70 per subject.

Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022: Compartment Exams

Meanwhile, for a second chance to clear the BSEB matric exam 2022, candidates can also choose the option of a compartment exam. The option, however, will be available to only students who have failed in one or two subjects. Students who have failed more than two subjects will have to reappear for BSEB matric exams next year.

The Bihar Board will soon be issuing a notification regarding the supplementary exams of Class 10. Candidates can apply for the compartment exam on the Bihar board’s official portal after registration begins. Candidates who manage to clear the compartmental exam will be declared to pass.

This year of the total 16 lakh students who had appeared in the matric exam, 12,86,971 students have passed the exam. Of the total of these, 6,08,868 girls have passed the Bihar board class 10 exam. The total pass per cent this year is 78.88 per cent.

Students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate to obtain the pass certificate from the Bihar board. Students who had failed on or two subjects by a margin of 8 per cent parks were given grace marks of up to 4 per cent marks in two subjects and declared to pass. However, there are still several options for students who could not clear the exam on the first attempt.

