Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB to Announce Dates Today, Marksheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), is expected to announce the date and time of the much-awaited Bihar Board matric result today. It is likely that the result will be announced by March 31, however, an official announcement on the same is yet to be out. Read More
More than 17 lakh students, who have appeared for the of Bihar Board class 10th exams this year probably have one question on their mind, why is the result delayed? The result that was earlier going to be out till March 25 is delayed because of the irregularities in the exam. The main reason for the delay of Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 is the re-exam for Mathematics subject that was held for all exam centres based in Motihari district. After the allegations of cheating and paper leaks the board had cancelled the Mathematics Exam 2022 which was going to be held on February 17 and later conducted it on March 24. Due to this major delay has happened in the declaration of BSEB Matric Results 2022.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 10th Exams 2022 were conducted on February 17 to 24, 2022 for over 16 lakh students. Earlier, the BSEB was going to announce the result by March 25, however, till now the results have not been announced. The delay has left lakhs of students anxious. Demanding the results, many students have also taken to Twitter.
@officialbseb sir we are excited to know our matric result.PLZ reply any information about BSEB 10th Result 2022.When will be released 10th matric result
— Gaurav Kumar (@rajgauravydv) March 30, 2022
When will bihar board matric result 2022 come???
— HaidarGhb Ali (@HaidarghbA) March 28, 2022
Many more students have asked similar questions on Twitter and other social media platform.
Here is the list fir the last four years pass percentage for BSEB class 10 result.
2021: 78.17%
2020: 80.59
2019: 80.73
2018: 68.89%
The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to hold a press conference to officially announce date and time of the Bihar class 10th board result 2022. And one the result will be out, a direct link will be activated on the official website of the board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. from where the results can be checked.
Once the result is out, students can also check their result through SMS. For this, open the SMS application on the mobile phone. Then type this message: ‘BIHAR10 <space>roll number’ and send it to 56263. The result will be available through SMS on the day of declaration.
Once the result is out candidates can follow these steps to check their results.
Step 1- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2- Click on the link ‘Bihar Board Class 10th 2022 Result’ on the homepage.
Step 3- A new window will open in front of you. Enter your roll number and password in it. Step 4- After submitting the required credentials, the result will be displayed on your screen. Step 5- Download the result and take its printout.
Once the result is announced, students can check it on the board’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. Students can also download their marksheet online. Students must note that no physical copy of the marksheet will be sent to any student.
This academic years more than 16.48 lakh students had appeared in BSEB class 10 board exams. The boards were conducted after more than two years, as it was cancelled due to the pandemic. The BSEB class 10 exams were held offline between February 17 and 24 across various centres in the state with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols of the government.
