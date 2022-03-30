Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB to Announce Dates Today, Marksheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 10th Exams 2022 were conducted on February 17 to 24, 2022 for over 16 lakh students. Earlier, the BSEB was going to announce the result by March 25, however, till now the results have not been announced. The delay has left lakhs of students anxious. Demanding the results, many students have also taken to Twitter.

@officialbseb sir we are excited to know our matric result.PLZ reply any information about BSEB 10th Result 2022.When will be released 10th matric result — Gaurav Kumar (@rajgauravydv) March 30, 2022

When will bihar board matric result 2022 come??? — HaidarGhb Ali (@HaidarghbA) March 28, 2022

Many more students have asked similar questions on Twitter and other social media platform.