Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Update: Math Re-Exam Over, Matric Results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Over 16,48,894 students will be getting their class 10 or matric results soon as Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is all set to announce the result. Bihar Board officials informed earlier that the evaluation process was completed, however, Board decided to re-conduct exams for mathematics for about 20,000 students after reports of cheating.

Now since the re-exam has been held today, the evaluation process will begin and students can expect the final result within a few days. Once declared the Bihar Board 10th result will be available at official websites, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their scores with News18.com. To do so, they can visit the website and fill form below -

The evaluation process of the Bihar Board class 10th papers had concluded on March 17. The result was earlier scheduled to be announced on March 25. The Board now will announce new exam dates. The announcement is likely to be out in a day or two. It is likely that the BSEB 10th result will now be out by April first week.

Last year, 78.71 per cent of students had cleared the class 10 board exams from Bihar Board. This was a dip from 80.73 per cent in 2019 and 80.29 per cent in 2020. This year, the pass percentage is likely to go up from 2021, however, exact figures will be known once the results are announced. This year, result will be announced from the BSEB headquartered based in Patna. Last year, the result was announced in digital mode, however, this year, the announcement will come in offline mode. Toppers will get up to Rs 1 lakh cash price and a kindle.

To be declared passed in the Bihar Board, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall. Additionally, they also have to pass in theory and practical papers separately in subjects that have practical aspects.

