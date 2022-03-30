Bihar Board 10th Result Soon: From Fast Evaluation to 10 Sets of Question Paper, Why This Year's Result Will be Unique

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the class 10 results very soon. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the board is expected to announce the result by today or tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB class 10 exams were held offline between February 17 and 24 across various centres in the state with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols of the government.

More than 16.48 lakh students appeared in BSEB class 10 board exams this year. Happening after more than two years of the pandemic, BSEB class 10 exams had many firsts and here’s why we think it was one of the most unique exams in recent years:

Vaccination of Students

Ahead of the physical board examination, class 10 students received their dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The Bihar government had aimed to complete the vaccination for more than 30 lakhs students of class 10 and 12 board before the commencement of BSEB exams. District administrations were directed to make the vaccines available to students appearing for boards on priority.

10 Sets of Question paper

BSEB had prepared a total of 10 question paper sets for Bihar Board class 12 exams this year. The move was aimed at stopping cheating in the exams.

Fast Evaluation

While the final announcement of class 10 results has taken more than a month since the completion of the last exams, the evaluation of answer scripts was done in less than 2 weeks. As per the official schedule, the matric answer scripts exams were started by BSEB on March 5 and completed on March 17. Last year, the board had completed the evaluation of board exam answer scripts in less than 25 days.

Earliest Result

Usually, BSEB class 10 board results were announced in June before the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the results were declared on April 5 but the Bihar board is set to better its record this year.

Exams under headlamps’ light

Following a power outage at an examination centre in Motihari district, candidates were forced to write their BSEB board exams under the light of car’s headlamps

Math Paper Leak

Despite the efforts of BSEB in curtailing malpractice in Bihar Board exams, questions paper for class 10 Math subject were reportedly circulated on social media before the commencement of the exam on February 17. The incident took place in the Motoihari district after which the exams had to be canceled. BSEB announced re-examination of Math subject paper at all centres in Motahari on March 24.

