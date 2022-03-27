Bihar Board 10th Result: Websites to Download Marksheet, How to Ensure its Error-free

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the class 10 or matric exams by March 29. However, there has been no official announcement by the board yet. Once released, students will be able to check and download the the marksheets at the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and onlinebseb.in.

The board had conducted the matric exam from February 17 to 24. More than 16 lakh students appeared for the 10th exams. After the declaration of the results, BSEB will also publish the list of toppers on their portal. Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall to clear the exam.

After the mathematics paper got leaked at Motihari, BSEB conducted a re-exam for the 25 centres of the district on March 24. Students must keep their admit cards handy to enter the roll number which will be required which checking the result.

Bihar Board 10th Result: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of BSEB

Step 2. Click on the link, ‘BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2022’.

Step 3. Now, enter the required credentials such as examination roll number

Step 4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5. Your result will get displayed on the screen

Step 6. Take a printout or save a soft copy of the result for future reference.

Bihar Board 10th Result: How to Ensure its Error-free

After receiving the Bihar board matric result, students must cross-check all the details on the marksheet to ensure its error-free. Apart from their scores, they must also check their name, parents name, subject name, application number, and other relevant details. In case of any discrepancy, students must report to the authorities immediately.

Last year, as many as 78.71 per cent of students had cleared the class 10 Bihar board exams. However, this was a dip from 80.73 per cent in 2019 and 80.29 per cent in 2020. Last year, the results were announced in digital mode, however, this year, the announcement will be done in offline mode. Toppers of BSEB class 10 will get up to cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a kindle. It had earlier declared the class 12 results on March 17 wherein more than two lakh students were unable to clear the inter examination this year.

