Bihar Board 10th Topper Crippled by Finances, Villagers Pour in Help to Ensure Higher Studies

Despite emerging as the class 10 Bihar Board topper, Priyanshu Kumari from Jehanabad was struggling to continue her education because of her finances. The saying “it takes a village to raise a child" holds a lot of truth in the case of Priyanshu who has been raised by her mother and grandmother.

Priyanshu has secured 472 marks in matriculation exams and has topped the board exams. Soon after the results were announced this year, the young genius made headlines. It is only after that many in her villages also got to know about the financial difficulties of her family.

Owing to her excellent academic performance, the villagers have come forward to take up the responsibility for her education.

Santosh Kumar, a retired soldier, was the first in the village to offer financially aid to her family for Priyanshu further studies and soon many other in the village joined him. Recently, villagers have formed a committee to help Priyanshu’s family.

The committee will take care of the needs of her education. Villagers are trying to assure all help for the purpose of giving wings to the flight of Priyanshu’s dreams.

Priyanshu lost her father Kaushlendra Sharma when she was an infant. Soon after his death, Priyanshu’s grandfather also passed away and the family lost both bread earners.

The women in the household did not shy away and took the command to take care of the family. Priyanshu’s mother Shobha Devi and grandmother Sumitra Devi both resorted to doing odd jobs to make ends meet. The income did make education possible for the two daughters in the family - Priyanshu and her sister.

Priyanshu told media, that she aims to become an IAS officer one day and her young dream is now not just her dream but the entire village’s. The villagers are now relentlessly working to make sure that the young archiver realizes her dream.

