Bihar Board 12th Compartment cum Special Exams Applications Begin, Exams from April 29

Students who could not score passing marks in one or two subjects in Bihar Board intermediate exams can apply for the compartment exams from today, April 5, onwards. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process of class 12 compartment exams on its website at biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply is April 10.

Those candidates who have failed in more than two subjects will not be eligible to take the compartment exams and will have to appear for the board exams in the next academic session, as per rules set by Bihar Board.

According to the official notification released by the Board, students who appeared for the class 12 board exams this year as well as in 2020 can register for the compartment exams. It also mentions that 2020 class 12 board students, who could not appear for their improvement examinations due to various reasons last year, can do so through the 2021 compartment exams. They need to fill the forms through their respective schools.

Along with holding the compartmental / improvement exam, the Board will also be holding BSEB 12th Special Exam 2021 for intermediate students who applied for class 12 final exams but their exam fees were not submitted by schools. Such students would be allowed to appear for the special exam for all the subjects. Such students will be provided all the facilities and options that were provided as per the final exam including holding of practical exams.

The Bihar Board is scheduled to conduct the intermediate compartmental cum special exam from April 29. The compartment exam will be held till May 10. The result of the compartment exam is likely to be announced in May. To pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 percent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject. To achieve the first division, a student has to score at least 300 marks while for the second division he/she needs 225 marks.