Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Intermediate Result Date and Time Updates

Wait of over 13.50 lakh students is about to get over as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the results for the Bihar Board class 12th exams. The results will be announced on March 26 at 3 pm, officials from the BSEB informed. The official statement came from the board day after the BSEB official website had erroneously displayed the BSEB intermediate result link for a while. The links were taken down soon after they became available.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

Once declared the result will be available at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as well as news18.com. Students who want to get the real-time update and want to cut the wait can register with news18.com by filling up the form below. Students who fill-in the details will get their results via SMS or email on their registered phone number or email id.

The Bihar Board will become the first among state and central educational boards to announce results. This is the third time in a row that BSEB will be the first-ever board to be announcing results. Most of the state boards last year, as well as this year, have postponed their exams

To pass their Bihar Board intermediate exams, students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the theory and 40 per cent marks in the practical part. Overall, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks to clear the exam. This year, the board has introduced several relaxations this year including 100 per cent alternatives or choices for every question in the exam which is expected to take the pass percentage higher.

The board has been on a rising streak in terms of pass percentage over the years. In 2018, as many as 52.95 per cent of students cleared the exam in 2018 which went up to 79.76 per cent in 2019, and it shot up again in 2020 to 80.44 per cent. It would be worth seeing if the board is able to maintain the upward streak this year as well. Last year over 12 lakh students had appeared for the exam.