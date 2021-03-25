Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Will Not Declare Result Today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 2021 intermediate result for commerce, arts and science stream will not be declared today. Earlier, BSEB Class12 Result 2021was expected to release today on Board’s official website onlinebseb.in and biharboard.online.gov.in, however, no official statement has been released regarding the same.

The BSEB evaluation process of class 12 answer sheet 2021 has already been wrapped up by March 19 and verification of toppers was concluded on March 23. Hence, it was speculated to be out by today. There is a lot of confusion regarding the release of resultas nothing has been clarified by the board.

Earlier, a BSEB official told News 18 that the exact date to release the results of the intermediate board exam is yet to finalize, however, it is expected to be released soon. The students will need to score at least 33% marks to pass the examination. The board has also made some changes in the marking scheme to relax the students. If a student fails in any of the compulsory subject, the score of their additional subject will be considered for preparation of result.

This year, nearly 13 lakh students have appeared for the BSEB Class 12exam 2021, out of which 7.03 lakh are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls. The board officials have claimed to evaluate over 73 lakhs copies within a month. Bihar Board has concluded the intermediate exams on Febraury 13. BSEB has opted for a high-tech evaluation process by including embedding OMR codes on answer booklets as 50% of the questions were MCQ type. The board has also set up a data centre to store academic records.

Once the BSEB Class 12 result 2021 is declared, the students can view/download their score by using their roll number, roll number, date of birth and other required log in details on the Board’s official website. Those who will not be satisfied with their score will be provided an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website to stay updated.