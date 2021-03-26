Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: When and Where to Check BSEB Intermediate Marks Online, via SMS

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result for class 12 or intermediate today - March 26. Over 13.5 lakh candidates who had registered for the exam and their parents and guardians will be checking the results at the official websites, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in . Students who want to cut the long wait and wish to get the result as soon as its declared right at their fingertips can register with news18.com. To register one has to fill the details in the form given below and the registered phone number and email id will get the result delivered to them.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

Those who wish to check it at the official website would have to do it at 3 pm. The result will be announced by the board chairperson Anand Kishore and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department from Auditorium, Bihar School Examination Committee, Sinha Library Road, Patna-17. As soon as the announcement is made, students will get to access their results at the official websites including news18.com. Kishore, along with Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of Education and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Bihar, and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary have reached the BSEB headquarters. There is a slight delay regarding the result announcement.

A total of 13,50,233 students had registered for Bihar Board intermediate exams. Of the total 7,03,693 students are males and 6,46,540 are female students. Exams for these students were held across 1,473 exam halls. The number of exam centres was increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board claims to have followed covid-precautions. Wearing masks was mandatory at the exam centre.

As part of anti-cheating measures, Bihar Board had opted for several high-tech measures. Exam centres had CCTV cameras and video cameras. A WhatsApp group names BSEB exam 2021 was created where the district officer, education officer, and other officials from the board were coordinating the exam-related issues.

To pass the exam, students need to obtain overall 33 per cent marks. Students also need to pass each subject individually. Further, for subjects having both practical and theory papers, students need to pass in the theory section separately.