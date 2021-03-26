Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Date: BSEB to Declare Class 12 On This Date

Over 13.50 lakh students who are awaiting the result of BSEB Inter or Bihar Board class 12 exams can be expected to get their results before the Holi festival. Shortly after a link showing result got activated on the official website, only to be taken down, the Bihar Board has announced their result dates. The evaluation process has already been completed and the board is done with verification of toppers and other result announcements. Now, students can check their results today - March 26.

Last year too, Bihar Board had become the first board to have announced the board exam results. This year too, BSEB has conducted exams much ahead of other boards - most of which have postponed exams due to the pandemic. BSEB had claimed to have checked over 73 lakh answer sheets within 28 days. This year, the exams concluded on February 13.

Apart from the official website, Bihar Board result will also be available at the news18.com. Those seeking real-time updates on board exams can fill in their credentials in the form below -

The board had lately made its evaluation process high-tech including embedding OMR codes on answer booklets, setting up a data centre to store academic records among others. Board has also made half of the exams an MCQ-based paper. For these papers, answer keys have been released and the window to raise objections is also closed for both class 10 and class 12 students.

This year, the board has also offered alternatives or options for every question in the examination. This was done to ease out the effect of the loss of instructional hours. The entire academic session was held online as schools remain shut as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks to pass the Bihar Board exams. For subjects having theory and practical aspects, students need to get at least 30 per cent marks in theory and pass in practicals separately. In case a student fails to pass in the main subject then marks of the additional subject will be added while creating the result if the student had passed in an additional subject.

Last year, Neha Kumari, topped in the science stream with 95.2 per cent marks, Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary and Kausar Fatma jointly topped in commerce stream with 95.2 per cent, and Sakshy Kumari in the arts stream with 94.80 per cent marks.