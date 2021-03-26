Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Commerce best-performing stream, Girls Fare Better than Boys

Of the 13.5 lakh who registered for the exams, a total of 13,40,267 candidates appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate exams. Of these, 10,45,950 students have passed. The pass percentage has tanked as compared to last year. While last year overall 80.44 per cent, this year 78.04 per cent candidates passed.

Stream-wise, the commerce stream has remained the highest just like last year. This year, of all the students who took the exam in commerce stream 91.48 per cent passed followed arts in which 77.9 per cent students passed and 76.28 in science stream.

In the Bihar Board intermediate exams for the class 12 arts stream, a total of 7,26,716 students appeared. Of these 2,79,312 were male students and 4,47,404 females. Of the total 7.26 lakh, as many as 1,09,530 passed in the first division and 3,29,926 passed in the second division. As many as 1,27,194 students passed in the third division. A total of 5,66,650 students passed the BSEB intermediate exam in the arts stream. The pass percentage of the section was 77.97 per cent

In BSEB commerce 2021 result, a total of 73,901 candidates appeared. Of the total, 48,441 were made and 25460 were female candidates. A total of 37,258 students from the stream have passed the exams in the first division and 24,242 in the second and 6,106 in the third division. A total of 67.606 students passed the BSEB Inter exam in commerce. The pass percentage of the stream is 91.48 per cent

In science stream, a total of 5.39,131 candidates had participated of which were 3,68,511 are boys and 1,70,620 were girls. In science section, as many as 2,14,657 candidates got first division while 1,88,574 got second and 8036 got third division. The overall pass percentage of science stream is 76.28 per cent.

The Bihar intermediate result was announced in a press conference by Anand Kishore, chairperson of the Bihar Board along with Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Minister of Education & Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Bihar, and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary. Even though the result was announced by Bihar Board at 3 pm. The link became visible by 4 pm at the official websites. Results can be checked at the official websites, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, inter.onlinebseb.in.

With today’s result, the Bihar Board will become the fastest educational board to announce results in 2021. This would be the third year in a row that the BSEB is announcing the results first. Not only the BSEB inter results which will be announced soon, but BSEB matric results too are also expected this month.

The exams were held on schedule for over 13.05 lakh students despite the pandemic. This year, because of the pandemic schools across the country have remained shut and hence BSEB has introduced several changes in the exam pattern including offering choices or alternatives for every question asked in the exam, as well as, holding exams on the syllabus curtailed by about 30 per cent.

To pass, students need to get 33 per cent marks overall and pass each subject individually. Even if a student fails in one subject and has appeared for six subjects the marks for the additional subject will be added. Further, the board has a grace marks policy under which if a student fails in one subject by 8 percent or less or in two subjects by not more than 4 percent in each, he/ she will be given the needed marks and promoted to the next class.

For those unhappy with results, the Bihar Board will open scrutiny application process at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The window for the same will be available from April 1 to 7 and a fee of Rs 70 will be applicable per subject for scrutiny.

Last year, BSEB also revised the marking scheme for intermediate exams in 2021. As per a previous statement, if a student fails in a compulsory subject, the marks secured in the additional subject will be considered for preparing the result. This scheme will help students to score an aggregate pass mark. There are a total of 5 papers in the board exam including two compulsory languages paper- Hindi and English.

A total of 13,50,233 students had registered for Bihar Board intermediate exams. Of the total 7,03,693 students are males and 6,46,540 are female students. Exams for these students were held across 1,473 exam halls. As part of anti-cheating measures, Bihar Board had opted for several high-tech measures. Exam centres had CCTV cameras and video cameras. A WhatsApp group names BSEB exam 2021 was created where the district officer, education officer, and other officials from the board were coordinating the exam-related issues

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 80.44 per cent, up from 79.76 per cent in 2019. In commerce, 93.26 per cent passed while in science, and arts, the pass percentage was 77.39 per cent and 81.44 per cent, respectively in 2020. Because of the several relaxations introduced this year, the pass percentage is expected to rise, however, there are apprehensions and concerns over the learning gap faced by students in digital classes. Whether or not BSEB is able to continue with its winning streak of increasing the pass percentage, would be worth a watch.