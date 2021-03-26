Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Scrutiny to Begin From April 1, topper to get Rs 1 lakh

The Bihar Board School Examination Board (BSEB) Patna declared the result for the Bihar Board intermediate exams on March 26. Now the board will start the scrutiny process from April 1. Students who are not satisfied with their results can get their answer booklets scrutinized. The application window for the same will begin on April 1 and conclude on April 7. Interested students can apply at biharboardonline.gov.in. A fee of Rs 70 per subject will be applicable.

Bihar Board inter topper to get Rs 1 lakh, laptop, and Kindle e-book reader. The second rank holders will be awarded Rs 75,00, laptop and Kindle e-book reader. Those who have got the third rank will get Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a Kindle e-book reader. Those who have got fourth and fifth rank will get Rs 15,00 and one laptop each, announced the board.

This year, students who have topped in all three streams - arts, commerce, and science - are women. Madhu Bharti, from R. Lal College, Khagaria has achieved Rank 1 in the arts stream with 463 marks. Sughandha Kumari, from S.N. Sinha College, Aurangabad, has achieved Rank 1 in Commerce stream with 471 marks. Sonali Kumari, from SMT Parmeshwai Devi Girls Uchhatar Madhyamik Sholl Biharsharif Nalanda has achieved Rank 1 in the science stream with 471 marks

After three years of continuous rise, the pass percentage for BSEB inter exams has dropped to 78.04 per cent. Last year the overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.44 per cent. This year too, like last year, girls have performed better than boys with 80.57 per cent while boys have recorded a pass percentage at 75.71 per cent.

Of the 13.5 lakh who registered for the exams, a total of 13,40,267 candidates appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate exams. Of these, 10,45,950 students have passed.