Bihar Board 12th Result to be Announced in a Few Hours Amid Bihar Bandh Call by RJD

Only a few hours left for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna to announce the Bihar Board intermediate result. As per the official statement by the board, over 13.50 lakh students will be able to check their results today - March 26 from 3 pm onwards. The result is falling on the same day when the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD has called for a Bihar Bandh. Students unlike other years will not be able to go to their schools and check their results. Thus, they would have to check their results via the internet.

There are several ways to check results directly.

The Bihar Inter Result 2021 will also be available at the official websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students need to ensure that the details mentioned in the mark sheet will be the same as those mentioned in their admit card. In case of any error, they need to report to the officials as soon as possible.

Bihar Board is on a winning streak since the past couple of years. The overall pass percentage for Bihar Board 12th result in 2020 was 80.44 per cent. This was an increase from 2019 when of the total, 79.76 per cent. This year even though the Board has announced several relaxations including syllabus cut and offering 100 per cent choice in the examination, the entire academic session has been held online and the wait is to see if the board is successful in maintaining its upward strike.

A total of 13,50,233 students had registered for Bihar Board intermediate exams. Of the total 7,03,693 students are males and 6,46,540 are female students. Exams for these students were held across 1,473 exam halls. To pass an exam, students need to score, 33 per cent marks.