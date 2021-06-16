Bihar Board: Admission Process For Class 11 To Begin From June 19

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to begin the application process for Class 11 admission in the academic session 2021-22 from June 19. For taking admission to the government schools of Bihar, the students will be able to fill the application form online till June 28.

The BSEB will accept the applications for class 11 (Intermediate) admission on the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). The students wishing to seek admission in class 11 at government schools across Bihar can fill the application form by visiting the OFSS website (ofssbihar.in).

The board has already released the common prospectus for admission in intermediate. Students can download it from the board’s website for getting detailed information about the admission process. On its website, the BSEB has also uploaded the college and seat details for class 11 admissions.

The students have to pay Rs 300 as the application fee while filling the form. Students are advised to keep their class 10 roll number, date of birth, mark sheet, passport size color photograph, mobile number, and email ID ready before applying.

For granting admission in class 11, BSEB will prepare the merit list on the basis of the choices entered and the marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying exam. Candidates are also advised to check the previous year’s cut-off on the OFSS portal and enter the choices accordingly.

How to apply for Intermediate Admission 2021 in Bihar

Step 1: Visit the website of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) — ofssbihar.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Common Application Form" link

Step 3: Fill in the details like roll number, year, and date of birth. Upload the passport size color photograph

Step 4: Pay the application fee of Rs 300 after verifying your mobile number and email id

Step 5: Select the district and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 6: Select the name of the college and submit

Step 7: Take a printout of the submitted application form for future use

