Bihar Board Announces Dates for Class 10 and 12 Examinations, Check Details

The Bihar Board has announced the dates for the current year’s class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board examinations for class 10 will be held from February 17-24 while the exams for class 12 will be held from February 1-14.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has also released exam guidelines for the class 10 and 12 students. According to the guidelines, the exams will be held following Covid-19 protocols. All students will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing at exam centres. Students and staff will also be provided with hand sanitiser inside the examination centre. Masks have been made compulsory for all examiners as well as employees and every examination centre will have soap, water and sanitiser.

The exam schedule and detailed guidelines have been issued on the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The centre will be completely sanitised before the examination of every shift. At the same time, the board has made vaccination mandatory for the students of class 10 and 12.

According to the board, students will be given answer sheets and OMR sheets in the examination hall according to their roll numbers. The superintendent of the examination centre will be in charge of matching the sheets with roll numbers.

The student’s name and roll number will already be mentioned on the answer sheet. This will eliminate the possibility of any errors. All the information of students will be recorded on the OMR sheet as well. Previously, this information was filled out by students, resulting in a lot of errors during the announcement of results.

Many students, parents and teachers expected that schools would reopen in 2022 after almost two years of online classes but children are still at home due to the rising cases of Covid-19 induced by the Omicron variant.

