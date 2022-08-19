Bihar Board 11th Admissions Begin at inter23.biharboardonline.com, Here's How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the online registrations of students enrolled in intermediate or class 11. For admission, students will have to enrol through Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for the session 2021-23. The window to apply has opened on August 18. The last date to submit the forms is August 22 at the official website at inter23.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates who have completed the registration process already and are yet to pay the application fee can do so by August 22 to complete registration process. “Important information regarding filling the online enrollment form of students enrolled in Intermediate 11th class through OFSS for the session 2021-23 from 18.08.2022 to 22.08.2022 and depositing the fee (with late fee).

BSEB OFSS 11th Registration 2021-23: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, inter23.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click the application form link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form

Step 5: Pay the registration fee

Step 6: Upload documents

Step 7: Save the download and take a printout of the acknowledgment form

Meanwhile, the BSEB has also reopened the application form for the online registration of matric exam 2022-23. Students enrolled in regular and open schools can register for the exam at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Like the 11th admissions, students can also register for the same till August 22. “Important information regarding filling the online registration form of students appearing in Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 (Session 2022-23) from 18.08.2022 to 22.08.2022 and submission of fee (with late fee),” tweeted BSEB.

