Bihar Board Matric Exams Start Today, Important Guidelines to Follow

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric or class 10 board exams are starting today, February 17, and will continue till February 24. It will be held in two shifts. The timing for the first shift is 9:30 am to 12:45 am whereas, the second shift will begin at 1:45 pm and end at 5 pm.

According to the official notification, a total of 16,48,894 students are appearing for the BSEB matric exams this year. Out of the total, 8,06,705 are female and 8,42,189 are male candidates. The examination will be conducted at a total of 1,525 examination centres.

The BSEB has designated 74 examination centres in Patna where 70,995 candidates will be appearing for the exam. A total of 36,295 candidates will give the examination in the first shift in Patna whereas the second shift will have 34,700 examinees.

Bihar Board Matric Exams: Important guidelines for students

All students are advised to reach their respective examination centres at least 30 minutes before the examination to avoid the last-minute rush. Students will be allowed to enter the centres till 9:20 am for the first shift and till 1:35 pm for the second shift.

All students must carry their admit cards to the exam hall. Students will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly and must wear face masks and carry hand sanitisers to the exam hall. No electronic items such as mobile phones, headphones, or other devices will be allowed inside the examination hall.

As per the board, candidates will not be allowed to change their shifts during the examination. Once a candidate has appeared in the first shift, he will be considered in the same shift for the rest of the exams. Similarly, candidates appearing in the second shift will be counted in the same shift during the examination.

The candidates appearing in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm will have to submit their OMR sheets at 11 am and the answer sheets at 12:45 pm. Meanwhile, candidates of the second shift will have to submit the OMR at 3:15 pm and the answer sheets at 5 pm.

