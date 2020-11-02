Bihar Board Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2021 Released at biharboard.online, How to Download

BSEB Class 10th Dummy Admit Card 2021 | The BSEB Class 10 dummy admit cards 2021 have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Those who are in Class 10 can download BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2021 from https://www.biharboard.online/.

School principals have to download these dummy admit cards to get them verified from respective students. In case any student reports discrepancy in the hall ticket, then principals will have to bring it to the notice of the BSEB.

Bihar Board Class 10 dummy admit cards can be downloaded till November 5. Dummy admit cards for those who have not paid application fee have not been released.

How to download BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2021

Step 1: Enter the URL biharboard.online

Step 2: Click on “Examination Application Form for Exam 2021” on the homepage

Step 3: School principals have to enter their user ID and password to log in

Step 4: BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout to get it verified

The BSEB, a few days ago, had released BSEB Class 12 dummy admit card 2021. This was also released for the verification purpose. Students were advised to check spellings of their names, their parents’ names. Besides, they have to check if only the chosen subjects have been mentioned on the admit card.

The BSEB earlier in October put out exams scheduled for Class 10 and Class 12. Bihar Board Class 12 exams 2021 will be held from February 2, 2021 to February 13, 2021, while BSEB Class 10 exams 2021 will be conducted from February 17, 2021 to February 24, 2021.

BSEB Class 12 exams will take place in two shifts - from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. BSEB Class 10 exams will also be conducted in two shifts. The exams for the first shift will either be held from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm or 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the papers in the second shift will either take place from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm or from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.