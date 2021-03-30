Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021 Date: BSEB to Declare Matric Results on This Date

After declaring the results for intermediate exams, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is all set to announce the results for the matric exams or Bihar Board 10th Results 2021. As per sources, the results for over 16.84 lakh students will be released in the first week of April and most likely on April 5. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official websites bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

When the Bihar Board Class 12 Result was declared on March 26, even though the declaration was made at 3 pm. The link to check the result was not available till 4 pm. To avoid the delay, students can directly register with news18.com by filling in the form below. Students will get a text message and an email on their registered credentials once the result is declared.

The Bihar Board matric exams were held from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centres set-up at 38 different districts in Bihar. Of the total students who registered for the exams, 8,37,803 are girls and 8,46,663 are boy students.

While the BSEB had put in several precautions including CCTV cameras, videographers, and even imposing section 144 within 100-metre radius of the exam centre, still a case of exam paper leak has been reported by Bihar Board. As per the official statement issued by Bihar Board, the social science paper scheduled to be held on February 19 was floated on Whatsapp before the exam could start.

The question paper was kept with the State Bank of India, Jhajha branch for safekeeping. It was to be circulated to the students who would be appearing for the exam from Jumai centre, claims the board. The exam was held again on March 8.

As per sources, the evaluation process of Bihar Board matric exams is almost over and the next procedure including verification of results and toppers is left after which the result will be announced.